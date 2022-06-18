Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 0.7% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $17,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mastercard by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,766,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,927 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,856,264,000 after buying an additional 259,715 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,148,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,429,311,000 after buying an additional 421,767 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,789,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,314,216,000 after buying an additional 1,160,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $3,107,220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.94.

Mastercard stock opened at $310.69 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $303.65 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $302.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

