MASQ (MASQ) Price Hits $0.0416 on Major Exchanges

MASQ (MASQ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One MASQ coin can currently be purchased for $0.0416 or 0.00000204 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MASQ has traded 35.8% lower against the dollar. MASQ has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $21,507.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 93.6% against the dollar and now trades at $904.14 or 0.04429784 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.68 or 0.00302221 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004894 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00092001 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00013021 BTC.

MASQ Profile

MASQ’s launch date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,560,579 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

MASQ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MASQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

