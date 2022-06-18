MASQ Market Cap Reaches $1.12 Million (MASQ)

MASQ (MASQ) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Over the last week, MASQ has traded 29% lower against the U.S. dollar. MASQ has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $70,414.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MASQ coin can now be purchased for about $0.0439 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $431.96 or 0.02262646 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 60.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00125490 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005231 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00094497 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00013989 BTC.

About MASQ

MASQ was first traded on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,560,579 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

MASQ Coin Trading

