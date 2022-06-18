Maro Tops 24-Hour Volume of $54,367.00 (MARO)

Maro (MARO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One Maro coin can now be bought for about $0.0243 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges. Maro has a market cap of $17.31 million and approximately $54,367.00 worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Maro has traded 28.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004894 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,442.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004891 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002446 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00118982 BTC.

Maro Profile

Maro is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 956,559,371 coins and its circulating supply is 711,697,216 coins. The official message board for Maro is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maro’s official website is ma.ro/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

Buying and Selling Maro

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

