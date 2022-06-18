Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Given New C$3.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MGDPF. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Marathon Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $3.60 price target for the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Marathon Gold from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Marathon Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Marathon Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Gold currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.68.

Marathon Gold stock opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.09. Marathon Gold has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.97.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

