Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MPFRY opened at $3.48 on Friday. Mapfre has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $4.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.09.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1278 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th.

Mapfre, SA, engages in the insurance and reinsurance activities worldwide. It offers life, health, accident, savings and investment, retirement, burial, and travel and leisure insurance; and homeowner's, automobile, third-party liability, family, and other insurance. The company also provides vehicle, third-party liability and asset, agriculture and livestock, commercial establishment, and other insurance products.

