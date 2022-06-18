Maecenas Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (ART)

Maecenas (ART) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. During the last week, Maecenas has traded down 29.7% against the dollar. One Maecenas coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maecenas has a market cap of $63,309.09 and $73.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maecenas Coin Profile

Maecenas (ART) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co . Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Maecenas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

