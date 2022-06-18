LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on July 15th

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

LXP Industrial Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. LXP Industrial Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 1,200.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect LXP Industrial Trust to earn $0.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.6%.

LXP Industrial Trust stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. LXP Industrial Trust has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $16.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.04.

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $80.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.69 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 106.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LXP. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gray bought 2,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.26 per share, with a total value of $25,166.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 71,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,963.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Frary bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $109,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 133,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,462,985.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 37,965 shares of company stock valued at $414,083. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXP. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,506,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,008,000 after acquiring an additional 449,672 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 462.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 232,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 191,354 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 108,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,405,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,574,000 after acquiring an additional 101,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 89,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

