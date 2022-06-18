Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. Purchases 500,000 Shares

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,073,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 97,172,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$985,962,780.26.

Nemesia S.a.r.l. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

On Friday, May 27th, Nemesia S.a.r.l. purchased 370,100 shares of Lundin Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$11.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,081,351.77.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Nemesia S.a.r.l. purchased 100,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,088,800.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Nemesia S.a.r.l. purchased 250,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,459,800.00.

Lundin Mining stock opened at C$9.40 on Friday. Lundin Mining Co. has a 52 week low of C$8.56 and a 52 week high of C$14.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of C$7.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58.

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The mining company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining Co. will post 11.4449073 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lundin Mining to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$14.70 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Eight Capital boosted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.58.

About Lundin Mining (Get Rating)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.