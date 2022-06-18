Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF – Get Rating) shares fell 3.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.03 and last traded at $8.05. 3,345 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 5,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.33.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FTMNF. Scotiabank upped their target price on Lundin Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Lundin Gold from C$12.25 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.26 and a 200 day moving average of $8.03.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

