LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $228.86.

LPLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities upgraded LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 19,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $3,908,622.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,580,138.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 15,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $2,708,144.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,245,371.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Trust lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 4,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 14.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 522,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,388,000 after buying an additional 64,592 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 425.4% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 35,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after buying an additional 28,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 107.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the period. 96.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPLA stock opened at $185.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.95. LPL Financial has a 12-month low of $127.03 and a 12-month high of $220.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.56.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.61%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

