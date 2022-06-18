Litecoin Cash Price Down 33.9% Over Last Week (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 33.9% against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $1,528.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $149.94 or 0.00795102 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18,871.17 or 1.00067910 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 759,734,262 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

