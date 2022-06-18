Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lineage Cell Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Dawson James reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 11th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Lineage Cell Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.00.

NYSEAMERICAN LCTX opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $230.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.89. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $3.00.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics ( NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 million. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.43% and a negative net margin of 528.23%. Equities analysts expect that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dipti Amin purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $57,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 53,650 shares of company stock valued at $83,887. Corporate insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,008,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,810 shares during the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. lifted its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 4,997,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,245,000 after purchasing an additional 199,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,105,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 30,873 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,849,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 566,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raffles Associates LP raised its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 480.8% in the 4th quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 543,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

