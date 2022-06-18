Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Holdings Reduced by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT decreased its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,474,000 after acquiring an additional 15,786 shares in the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,812,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $367.71.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $290.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $146.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $267.51 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.73.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Linde’s payout ratio is 60.31%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

