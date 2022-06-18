Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Holdings Increased by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN opened at $290.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $314.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.73. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $267.51 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The company has a market capitalization of $146.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 60.31%.

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $352.00 target price on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.71.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

