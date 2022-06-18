Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Short Interest Up 24.4% in May

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 797,600 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the May 15th total of 640,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 142.4 days.

LNNGF opened at $7.74 on Friday. Li Ning has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.01.

Li Ning Company Profile

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

