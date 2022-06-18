Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Trading Down 10.8%

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) shares were down 10.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.95 and last traded at $14.02. Approximately 64,494 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,871,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.72.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LESL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Leslie’s from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Leslie’s from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Leslie’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.03 and a 200 day moving average of $20.39.

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $228.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.32 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 48.04% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Leslie’s news, insider Moyo Labode sold 4,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $82,086.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,963.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Offit Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Leslie’s during the 1st quarter worth $508,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Leslie’s by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 580,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,237,000 after acquiring an additional 220,478 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Leslie’s during the 1st quarter worth $319,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Leslie’s by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,009,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Leslie’s by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,828,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,114,000 after acquiring an additional 498,247 shares during the last quarter.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

