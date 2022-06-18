Leo H. Evart Inc. Invests $808,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Leo H. Evart Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 765 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000. Tesla accounts for 0.8% of Leo H. Evart Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,918,804,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in Tesla by 38,084.4% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,494,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,579,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,005 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,447,578,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Tesla by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,309,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Tesla by 3,344.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 616,255 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $659,544,000 after purchasing an additional 598,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BNP Paribas dropped their target price on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $897.43.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total value of $3,727,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 416,669 shares of company stock valued at $369,312,309. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $650.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $608.88 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $808.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $910.34. The firm has a market cap of $673.94 billion, a PE ratio of 88.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.13.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.