Leo H. Evart Inc. Invests $424,000 in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Leo H. Evart Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 0.4% of Leo H. Evart Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% during the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Allan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $274.69 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $408.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $309.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.46.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

