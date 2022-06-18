Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 97.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 123,904 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 625.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,443,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,648,000 after buying an additional 215,170 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $87.66 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $86.57 and a 1 year high of $116.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.88.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.