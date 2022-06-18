Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Receives C$46.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$46.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. CSFB raised their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. TD Securities raised their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. National Bankshares increased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of LB stock opened at C$39.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$39.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$41.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 27.23. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$36.54 and a 52 week high of C$45.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 4th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. This is a positive change from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.07%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

