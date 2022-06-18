Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.60-$0.88 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.62 billion-$1.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.71 billion. Lands’ End also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.18–$0.09 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LE. StockNews.com lowered Lands’ End from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 11th. Craig Hallum lowered Lands’ End from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Get Lands' End alerts:

NASDAQ LE opened at $10.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day moving average of $16.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.48 million, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 2.56. Lands’ End has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $303.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.10 million. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 1.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lands’ End will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 2,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $47,336.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,114,430 shares in the company, valued at $278,109,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lands’ End by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Lands’ End by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. 40.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lands’ End (Get Rating)

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.