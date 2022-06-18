Lamden (TAU) Price Tops $0.0168 on Exchanges

Lamden (TAU) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 18th. During the last seven days, Lamden has traded 41.4% lower against the dollar. Lamden has a market cap of $2.40 million and $39,483.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lamden coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004651 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000160 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Lamden

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

