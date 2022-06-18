Lake Street Capital Lowers Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Price Target to $50.00

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Lake Street Capital from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Inotiv in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get Inotiv alerts:

Shares of NOTV stock opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $301.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.91. Inotiv has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $60.66.

Inotiv ( NASDAQ:NOTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. Inotiv had a negative net margin of 29.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $140.31 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOTV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Inotiv in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Inotiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inotiv by 174.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in shares of Inotiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Inotiv by 2,350.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inotiv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inotiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inotiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.