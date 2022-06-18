LABS Group Price Reaches $0.0009 on Exchanges (LABS)

LABS Group (LABS) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One LABS Group coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. LABS Group has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and $12,478.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LABS Group has traded down 23.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 93.6% against the dollar and now trades at $903.48 or 0.04420208 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.94 or 0.00268810 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004887 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00090939 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00013029 BTC.

About LABS Group

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,216,879,594 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

Buying and Selling LABS Group

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LABS Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LABS Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

