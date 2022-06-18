La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.22

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.22 and traded as low as $3.10. La Jolla Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $3.47, with a volume of 79,212 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $87.93 million, a P/E ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.21.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:LJPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.16). La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 million. Analysts anticipate that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LJPC. FMR LLC raised its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,061,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,115,000 after purchasing an additional 128,074 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 10.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 40,622 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $183,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 82,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB grew its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 207.4% in the fourth quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 830,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 560,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NASDAQ:LJPC)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older.

