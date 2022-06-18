Kusama Market Capitalization Reaches $399.22 Million (KSM)

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 18th. In the last seven days, Kusama has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $399.22 million and approximately $42.74 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kusama coin can currently be bought for $47.13 or 0.00245396 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,210.71 or 0.06303574 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 54.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00142991 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005200 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00095600 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002432 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00013720 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama launched on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

