Kroger (NYSE:KR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.18, RTT News reports. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Kroger updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.85-$3.95 EPS.

NYSE:KR traded down $3.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.20. 21,124,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,073,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.55. Kroger has a 1 year low of $37.26 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Kroger alerts:

In other Kroger news, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $2,071,314.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 162,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,651,316.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 44,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $2,531,249.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,749 shares of company stock valued at $10,457,284 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Kroger by 1,901.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 15,338.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.05.

Kroger Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.