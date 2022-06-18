Kroger (NYSE:KR) Posts Earnings Results

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.18, RTT News reports. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Kroger updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.85-$3.95 EPS.

Kroger stock opened at $46.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.55. Kroger has a twelve month low of $37.26 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.49.

In other Kroger news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 44,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $2,531,249.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 52,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $2,936,798.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,749 shares of company stock worth $10,457,284 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Kroger by 1,901.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 15,338.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KR shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.05.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

