Kroger (NYSE:KR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.18, RTT News reports. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Kroger updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.85-$3.95 EPS.

NYSE:KR traded down $3.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.20. The company had a trading volume of 21,124,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,073,398. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.55. Kroger has a one year low of $37.26 and a one year high of $62.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.05.

In other news, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $2,071,314.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 162,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,651,316.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 52,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $2,936,798.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 182,749 shares of company stock worth $10,457,284. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Kroger by 1,901.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 15,338.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

