Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Short Interest Up 22.4% in May

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the May 15th total of 3,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 507,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 96,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KTB traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,105,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,643. Kontoor Brands has a 1-year low of $30.98 and a 1-year high of $61.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.09.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $679.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.65 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 138.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.83%.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

