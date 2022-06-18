Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) Trading Down 3.9%

Koenig & Bauer AG (ETR:SKB – Get Rating) was down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €13.98 ($14.56) and last traded at €14.26 ($14.85). Approximately 36,403 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 51,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at €14.84 ($15.46).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($33.33) price target on shares of Koenig & Bauer in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of $234.98 million and a P/E ratio of 15.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €17.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is €23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Koenig & Bauer AG develops and manufactures printing and postprint systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Webfed, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers offset presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products, such as rotary/flatbed die cutters and folding-box gluing lines.

