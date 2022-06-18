Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kering’s FY2022 earnings at $3.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.63 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC raised Kering from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Grupo Santander started coverage on shares of Kering in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a €747.00 ($778.13) price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Kering from €805.00 ($838.54) to €700.00 ($729.17) in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Kering from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $744.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PPRUY opened at $50.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.63. Kering has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $93.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.7378 dividend. This is an increase from Kering’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 1.8%.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

