Keg Royalties Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:KEG.UN)

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 20th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 20th.

Shares of Keg Royalties Income Fund stock opened at C$15.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$173.72 million and a PE ratio of -22.37. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$13.62 and a 12 month high of C$17.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.43.

About Keg Royalties Income Fund

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

