Katalyo (KTLYO) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $97,544.00

Katalyo (KTLYO) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. One Katalyo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0189 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Katalyo has a total market capitalization of $201,938.74 and $97,544.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Katalyo has traded 33.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 90.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,265.74 or 0.06195831 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.83 or 0.00283081 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004890 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00092815 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002373 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00012990 BTC.

About Katalyo

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

