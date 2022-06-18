KARMA Market Capitalization Achieves $5.24 Million (KARMA)

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 18th. One KARMA coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. KARMA has a market cap of $5.24 million and approximately $4.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KARMA has traded down 32.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001682 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00120093 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00049127 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006699 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA (KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

