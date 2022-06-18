JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target to $7.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Robinhood Markets from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.36.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Shares of HOOD opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion and a PE ratio of -0.66. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.11.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.21 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 33.63% and a negative net margin of 203.12%. Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $170,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 426,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,637,251.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 8,792 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $73,940.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,975 shares of company stock worth $3,286,592 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,169,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,605,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,757,000. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Robinhood Markets (Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.