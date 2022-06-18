JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Price Target to $41.00

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NYT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of New York Times from $56.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of New York Times from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered New York Times from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New York Times in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Times currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Get New York Times alerts:

New York Times stock opened at $29.70 on Tuesday. New York Times has a 1 year low of $27.85 and a 1 year high of $56.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.47. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.90.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $537.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.35 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that New York Times will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NYT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in New York Times by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in New York Times by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,018,000 after purchasing an additional 616,180 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in New York Times by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 100,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after buying an additional 42,581 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,091,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,760,000 after acquiring an additional 6,346 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in New York Times by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 98,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Company Profile (Get Rating)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.