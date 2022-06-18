John Wood Group (LON:WG) Price Target Cut to GBX 270

John Wood Group (LON:WG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 300 ($3.64) to GBX 270 ($3.28) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WG. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.85) target price on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 285 ($3.46) to GBX 306 ($3.71) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.01) price objective on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 322.67 ($3.92).

LON WG opened at GBX 175.75 ($2.13) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 215.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 203.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.62. The company has a market cap of £1.22 billion and a PE ratio of -10.70. John Wood Group has a 1 year low of GBX 150.70 ($1.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 266.40 ($3.23).

In related news, insider Roy Franklin acquired 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 220 ($2.67) per share, with a total value of £48,400 ($58,744.99). Also, insider David Kemp sold 5,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 229 ($2.78), for a total value of £11,610.30 ($14,091.88).

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.

