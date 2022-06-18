Jarvis+ (JAR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $75,293.00

Jarvis+ (JAR) traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 18th. One Jarvis+ coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jarvis+ has a market cap of $189,088.30 and approximately $75,293.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded 25.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jarvis+ alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005609 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17,795.04 or 0.99869310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005609 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002805 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00120000 BTC.

Jarvis+ Coin Profile

Jarvis+ (CRYPTO:JAR) is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Jarvis+ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis+ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jarvis+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis+ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis+ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.