iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Purchased by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,670,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1,179.9% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 39,279 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 65,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PFF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,241,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,253,271. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.04. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.64.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.146 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

