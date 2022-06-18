iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) is Symmetry Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,702 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $49,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First International Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,315,000. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF stock opened at $90.98 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a 12-month low of $77.01 and a 12-month high of $88.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.41.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.