IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shares of IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART – Get Rating) were down 1.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.87 and last traded at $24.87. Approximately 229 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.36.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.71.

Get IQ Healthy Hearts ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IQ Healthy Hearts ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 3.10% of IQ Healthy Hearts ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Healthy Hearts ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Healthy Hearts ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.