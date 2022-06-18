InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVIV opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.56. InVivo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.19.

Get InVivo Therapeutics alerts:

InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVIV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 1,525.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 47,579 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47,900 shares in the last quarter. 18.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InVivo Therapeutics (Get Rating)

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InVivo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVivo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.