InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:NVIV opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.56. InVivo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.19.
InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About InVivo Therapeutics (Get Rating)
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InVivo Therapeutics (NVIV)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for InVivo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVivo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.