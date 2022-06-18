Investec Upgrades Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) to Buy

Investec upgraded shares of Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AVVIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.43) to GBX 520 ($6.31) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Aviva from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Barclays lowered Aviva from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group raised Aviva from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Aviva from GBX 450 ($5.46) to GBX 470 ($5.70) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aviva has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $491.67.

Get Aviva alerts:

Shares of Aviva stock opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.05. Aviva has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $12.13.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.3734 per share. This represents a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th.

Aviva Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.