Investec Upgrades Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) to Buy

Investec upgraded shares of Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AVVIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.43) to GBX 520 ($6.31) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Aviva from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Barclays lowered Aviva from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group raised Aviva from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Aviva from GBX 450 ($5.46) to GBX 470 ($5.70) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aviva has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $491.67.
Shares of Aviva stock opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.05. Aviva has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $12.13.
Aviva Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aviva (AVVIY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
- Palo Alto Networks: Pioneering AI in Cybersecurity
Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.