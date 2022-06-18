Invesco Water Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:PHO) Trading Down 4%

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:PHO – Get Rating) fell 4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $43.22 and last traded at $43.41. 115,014 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 138,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.20.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.78 and a 200 day moving average of $52.52.

