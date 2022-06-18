Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PXMG) Trading Down 0%

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PXMG – Get Rating) were down 0% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $69.89 and last traded at $70.38. Approximately 59,555 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 152,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.39.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.38.
