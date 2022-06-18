Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PDP) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PDP – Get Rating) fell 4.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $67.38 and last traded at $67.74. 105,258 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 99,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.23.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.03.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (PDP)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.