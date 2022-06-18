Inverse Finance 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $747,023.00 (INV)

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. One Inverse Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $76.66 or 0.00395259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Inverse Finance has traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Inverse Finance has a market capitalization of $7.19 million and approximately $747,023.00 worth of Inverse Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00214713 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003659 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004726 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001341 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00008877 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005149 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000343 BTC.

About Inverse Finance

Inverse Finance (INV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Inverse Finance’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,726 coins. Inverse Finance’s official Twitter account is @InverseFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Inverse.finance is a suite of permissionless decentralised finance tools that enable users to earn yield on their tokenised assets, governed by the Inverse DAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation. The INV token gives voting power in the Inverse Dao. Therefore INV token holders can directly control a number of important parameters and aspects of the Inverse treasury and products. “

Buying and Selling Inverse Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Inverse Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Inverse Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Inverse Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

