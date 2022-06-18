International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE THM opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. International Tower Hill Mines has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.80. The stock has a market cap of $112.30 million, a P/E ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 0.53.
International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on International Tower Hill Mines (THM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
- Palo Alto Networks: Pioneering AI in Cybersecurity
Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.