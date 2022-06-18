International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE THM opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. International Tower Hill Mines has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.80. The stock has a market cap of $112.30 million, a P/E ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 0.53.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

